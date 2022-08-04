Google Meet will soon let you play Spotify, YouTube, UNO, more on Android

The latest update to Google Meet paves the way to do more than just get work done in video meetings, with support for YouTube, Spotify, UNO, and more.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Right now, Google Meet is angled as a business/education-first service, with some steep limitations for using it with a free Google Account. But in the coming weeks/months, Google Meet is going to be replacing Duo to become the company’s primary app for video calling and conferencing.

In the meantime, Google Meet is continuing to add new features which should be seamlessly carried over to its new home within the app we currently call “Duo” — yes, it can be a bit confusing. One such in-progress feature, spotted today in the latest update (version 2022.07.24, rolling out now via the Play Store), will help make Google Meet more of a fun place to hang out — a “Hangout Meet,” if you will.

When it launches, you’ll be able to “live share” one of a handful of apps with your friends, family, or colleagues. These include business-ready options like GQueues to-do lists, delightful games like UNO and Kahoot, and streaming apps like YouTube. Each of the apps even has an icon inside Google Meet.

GQueues Task manager for teams

Heads Up! Play Charades with friends!

Kahoot! Host and play engaging learning games

Spotify Users can listen to their favourite music and/or podcasts

UNO!™ The Classic Game at your Fingertips

YouTube Watch videos with others

Rather than introducing these apps/games directly into the video call, Google Meet is integrating with the Android app for each. When you decide to use live sharing, Google will “take your call to a third-party app,” and make sure your group sticks together. Unfortunately, this means that live sharing will only be available for those on Android, with no support for iOS or Web.

<string name=”conference_activities_general_live_sharing_footer1″>Available only for Android mobile users</string>

For games like UNO!, Google Meet will likely create a new lobby and anyone who wants to join can do so with a single tap; it’s not clear how Google Meet will keep media apps like YouTube and Spotify in sync across call participants. Similar third-party services (of questionable legality) involved live-streaming a browser window of an app like YouTube or Netflix to everyone in the call.

Instead, Google’s approach seems to involve remotely controlling the various players. To that end, there are in-app “toasts” that suggest it will be possible to remotely pause/resume whatever is being shared.

{participant_name} paused the content {participant_name} resumed the content

