Google Search results now better emphasize words you put in quotes

Kyle Bradshaw

- Aug. 4th 2022 10:06 am PT

Google Search results page dark mode
0

In a new update to the Google Search results page, the search engine is now consistently making it clear exactly how words you put in quotes appear on the page.

Many Google searches are handled as a couple of separate words, and the search engine finds relationships between the words to find the best results from across the web. In some cases, Google’s search results would show a snippet chosen by the site, and in others you’ll be shown a relevant preview of the page’s text.

But when you put some of your query into quotation marks, Google makes sure to find those exact words in that precise order. Most of the time, the search results page would also show your quote in its proper context on the page.

Today, Google has announced that its search results page will now always show the quoted words in the context of how they appear. For instance, one previous exception was if the words appeared in the page’s navigation menus or in any other place that wouldn’t make a useful snippet.

In the blog post, the company offers an example of searching for “Google Search” in quotation marks. In the second search result, the phrase “Google Search” appears on the page because it’s used in the alt text of an image on the page. Despite not appearing as standard text on the page, “Google Search” is included in bold in the snippet, along with a nearby sentence to give you an idea of where to look.

Google Search quoted words in results. The words "Google Search" appear in a normal sentence in one result. Those same words appear in an image's alt text in another.

Today’s change was apparently made in response to feedback, with Google Search users wanting to always see exactly where on-page the quote appears. In the long run, it’s a fairly minor tweak, but it could make things easier for some, or at least make it more obvious why a particular page is appearing as a result.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Search

Google Search

About the Author

Kyle Bradshaw

Kyle is an author and researcher for 9to5Google, with special interests in Made by Google products, Fuchsia, and Stadia.

Got a tip or want to chat? Twitter or Email. Kyle@9to5mac.com

Kyle Bradshaw's favorite gear

Best Chromebooks

Best Chromebooks
Nest Wifi review

Nest Wifi review