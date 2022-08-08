Full Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 specs leak – here’s how they compare to Fold 3 and Flip 3

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 later this week, and now the full specs for both of those devices have leaked, leaving few surprises left for Samsung to reveal.

In a pair of posts, WinFuture has effectively divulged just about everything surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Here’s how it breaks down.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs

Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the specs appear to line up with many of the rumors we’ve heard to date, which includes the use of a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 7.6-inch display with a wider aspect ratio, and the impactful addition of a 50MP rear camera. That new camera also comes with OIS.

Apparently, the 1TB storage option is also still on the table at least for some regions, while the phone retains the same 4,400 mAh and 25W maximum charging speed. It’s also rumored that the under-display camera will be improved on this generation.

The full core specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 according to WinFuture are as follows:

Outer Display: 6.2-inch 2316 x 904, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus+

6.2-inch 2316 x 904, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus+ Inner Display: 7.6-inch 2176 x 1812, 120Hz

7.6-inch 2176 x 1812, 120Hz Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM/Storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB storage (regional)

12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB storage (regional) Camera: 50MP primary with OIS, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 10MP outer selfie, 4MP inner selfie under-display camera

50MP primary with OIS, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 10MP outer selfie, 4MP inner selfie under-display camera Battery and Charging: 4,400 mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless

4,400 mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless Misc: NFC, fingerprint sensor, eSIM, S Pen support, IPx8

NFC, fingerprint sensor, eSIM, S Pen support, IPx8 Dimensions: 155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8 mm closed, 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm open

155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8 mm closed, 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm open Weight: 254g

According to this report, the Fold 4 will carry a price tag of 1,799 euros.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 specs

Samsung’s more popular series, the Galaxy Z Flip, is also getting its latest entry leaked in depth. WinFuture further reports that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will live up to leaks with a sizeable battery increase, updated dimensions, and the expected Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The full core specs for Galaxy Z Flip 4 are as follows.

Outer Display: 1.9-inch 512 x 260

1.9-inch 512 x 260 Inner Display: 6.7-inch 2640 x 1080 120Hz

6.7-inch 2640 x 1080 120Hz Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM/Storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (256GB confirmed at other sources)

8GB RAM, 128GB storage (256GB confirmed at other sources) Camera: 12MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP selfie

12MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP selfie Battery and Charging: 3,700 mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless

3,700 mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless Misc: Fingerprint sensor, NFC, IPx8

Fingerprint sensor, NFC, IPx8 Dimensions: 84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1 mm closed, 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm open

84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1 mm closed, 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm open Weight: 187g

Apparently, the Flip 4 will cost 1,099 euros.

Here’s how key specs compare to Fold 3 and Flip 3

The big question here, of course, is how this compares to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3.

Looking first at Samsung’s larger foldable, there are some obvious changes. The inner display moves from a 5:4 aspect ratio to 21.6:18, which leads to a wider and shorter overall canvas, despite being the same size on its diagonal. The outer display is also wider at 23.1:9 compared to the Fold 3’s notoriously narrow 25:9.

The camera situation on the Fold 4 is even better, with the 50MP camera being a huge upgrade over the Fold 3’s 12MP shooter. The same goes for the telephoto, which is now a 3x camera versus the Fold 3’s mostly mediocre 2x.

Perhaps one of the changes that will be most impactful in the end is with the physical size and weight. The Fold 4 apparently weighs just 254g, less than 30g more than the Galaxy S22 Ultra and almost 20g less than the Fold 3. When closed, the Fold 4 is also at 15.8mm thick, down slightly from 16mm at the Fold 3’s thickest point.

On the Flip 4’s side, changes are less obvious. The battery is by far the biggest upgrade, with the jump from 3,300 mAh to 3,700 mAh probably providing the added endurance that’s been needed from the Flip 3’s fairly awful battery life. Charging is also boosted from 15W wired to 25W wired, which is great to see.

The other change comes with the camera array, which sees the main sensor sticking with a 12MP resolution, but getting a boost in output thanks to switching sensors, whereas the Flip 3 had a 12MP sensor at 1.4µm, the Flip 4’s camera is at 1.8µm. This should result in better low-light performance.

And in terms of dimensions, the Flip 4 is actually a bit smaller than the Flip 3. Where last year’s phone measured 86.4 x 72.2 x 17.1mm when closed, the Flip 4 is 84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1 mm. That makes the Flip 4 a bit narrower and shorter than the previous device.

Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 on August 10, and reservations are open now for both phones as well as the Galaxy Watch 5 series on Samsung’s website. These free reservations can earn buyers up to $200 in extra credits on their purchase, too.

