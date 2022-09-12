Netflix preps three Ubisoft mobile games for 2023, including Assassin’s Creed

Netflix has been making good on its plans to expand into the gaming sector for mobile devices. With that, Netflix has announced a partnership with Ubisoft to make mobile versions of three familiar games.

In early 2022, Netflix initiated a new program in which paying subscribers could use an account to access tons of mobile games for no extra cost. The mobile games Netflix worked with developers to release under its name didn’t have ads or any pay-to-win gimmicks attached, rather, anyone could play them as much as they wanted just as long as they had an active Netflix subscription.

To build on that, Netflix is now partnering with Ubisoft to bring some very familiar games to the mobile world. Those games include versions of Mighty Quest, Valiant Hearts, and Assassin’s Creed. These releases will follow the same rules as Netflix’ other titles without ads or without extra pay needed.

While the first thing that comes to mind for some is “mobile port,” Netflix is assuring people these games will be well done. In regards to Valiant Hearts, the same team will be working on the mobile version of the game, which will take cues from the original game and take you through a new story.

Netflix notes that the new mobile Mighty Quest will be more of a “hack-and-slash” game that will lend itself to being able to play again and again. As for Assassin’s Creed, it isn’t entirely clear what Ubisoft and Netflix plan to do in the new mobile game.

And for Assassin’s Creed fans, they will be able to immerse themselves in the Assassin’s Creed universe on Netflix in more than one way: in addition to the previously announced live-action series, an all-new mobile game is being developed exclusively for Netflix.

The only release detail we know is the target year of 2023. Other than that, there isn’t much else to go on, and we’ll likely have to wait for the production to speed along before getting a more finalized period. Either way, a games partnership between Netflix and Ubisoft could result in some interesting things.

Netflix is also rumored to be working on a foray into cloud gaming, with the company posting multiple job titles that could lead to a well-rounded out team of cloud gaming developers. While there’s no timeline for that either, 2023 seems like a reasonable expectation for that initiative as well.

