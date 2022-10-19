Google Assistant helping promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Abner Li

- Oct. 19th 2022 6:00 am PT

Apps & Updates
0 Comments

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Google is using Assistant to help get the word out.

Assistant is used by 700 million people every month, and “How are you” and “What’s up?” are some of the most common queries. For the month of October, asking Google Assistant one of those questions returns: “It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and I’m learning some new facts.” 

You can tap the suggestion chip or say “Hey Google, tell me about Breast Cancer Awareness Month” in the US. Facts are sourced from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) “about the critical importance of early detection and mammography in improving prognoses and saving lives.” This information will be available year-round and you can read more by tapping “Source.”

Google Assistant Breast Cancer
Google Assistant Breast Cancer
Google Assistant Breast Cancer

Meanwhile, for the past several years, Google Health has been working on AI models that can analyze mammograms with promising results of “similar or better accuracy than clinicians.” 

One clinical research study with Northwestern Medicine last year lets patients have “mammograms reviewed by an investigational AI model that flags scans for immediate review by a radiologist if they show a higher likelihood of breast cancer.”

If a radiologist determines that further imaging is required, the woman will have the option to undergo this imaging on the same day. This study will evaluate whether this prioritization could reduce the amount of time that women spend waiting for a diagnostic assessment. 

More on Google Assistant:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Assistant

Google Assistant

Assistant is Google's personal assistant that is capable of answering questions, performing automated tasks, and more

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com