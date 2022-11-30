December Google Play System Updates: Digital driver’s license beta, Pixel Tablet prep

Google’s December Play System Updates ready a beta test for keeping a digital driver’s license in your Android phone’s Wallet app while also preparing for next year’s Pixel Tablet.

Google launches monthly Android security updates to keep your phone safe and bring new features, but these aren’t the only way that improvements can arrive. As of late, Google has put a strong emphasis on Play Services, the Play Store, and Android’s Play System Updates, referring to the trio as the “Google System.” Each month, Google outlines what’s new across these three avenues, offering a sneak peek at new features for the month ahead.

The easiest way to check whether you need to update Google Play Services on your phone is to follow a direct link to the app’s Play Store listing and update from there, if available. To update the Play Store, tap your avatar in the corner, then “Settings.” Under the “About” section, you’ll see an option to “Update Play Store.” Meanwhile, Google Play system updates can be found through the Settings app, under About phone > Android version > Google Play system update.

Updating Google Play Services

Updating Play Store (1/2)

Updating Play Store (2/2)

Updating Play System (1/2)

Updating Play System (2/2)

In the first batch of Google System updates for the month of December — arriving before the new month has even begun — we learn that Google Wallet is readying a beta test for securely storing your driver’s license on Android phones. For now, Google Wallet’s digital driver’s license beta is limited to the United States, and even then only “select” states are going to be supported.

No details are yet available about which states are included in the test or how one can enroll in the beta test when it launches. It’s possible that the beta test may simply be for those enrolled in the Play Services beta via the Play Store.

Meanwhile, the same Play Services update is also set to include some additional preparation for the Pixel Tablet. One particular Pixel Tablet feature we’ve been tracking is the ability to receive “Casts” just like any other Chromecast or Nest Hub. However, it seems the Pixel Tablet may not always be ready to accept an incoming Cast, and you’ll now see a warning of some sort if you need to “interact” with the tablet before the Cast will go through.

On a minor note, Nearby Sharing should also work a little bit faster for discovering your friends’ devices after this same update.

Critical Fixes

[Auto, Phone, TV] Bug fixes for Account Management, Security, and Updatability related services.

Device Connectivity

[Phone] Update Cast related settings.

[Phone] Reduce delays in discovering contacts via Nearby share.

[Phone] Inform the user when casting to a Tablet device needing user interaction.

Google Play Store

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

Wallet

[Phone] Beta feature to allow users from selected US state(s) to digitize their state ID/driver’s license into the Google Wallet for convenient, private and secure presentation.

Developer Services

New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Location & Context related developer services in their apps.

System Management

Updates to system management services that improve device performance, and stability.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: