Google Search weather card redesigned on mobile web

Following the new app and Sun tile for Wear OS 3, Google has rolled out a redesign of the weather card available in Search on the mobile web.

This updated weather card comes with a blue prompt acknowledging the change: “New! A fresh look for weather that gives you more details about your forecast.”

In the top-left corner, Google notes the current temperature and what it “feels like,” while across that you get the condition, precipitation, humidity, and wind. The overflow menu lets you switch between Fahrenheit and Celsius.

“Overview” is the first of four tabs with a 24-hour forecast that features updated iconography. This is followed by Precipitation, Wind, and Humidity. Lastly, a second carousel at the bottom provides the 10-day outlook and ability to switch. The source of this data remains weather.com.

This redesign of the Google Search weather card is currently available on the mobile web when using a browser. It does not appear when searching “weather” on the Google app for Android or iOS.

Both clients offer a different experience, with Google’s first-party OS featuring a more dedicated Weather experience (with the frog) that’s powered by the main Search app. It finally received Material Theme redesign in 2021, and shows a bit more information (dew point, pressure, UV index, visibility, and sunrise & sunset).

On desktop, the weather card was updated early last year.

L-R: iOS, Android

