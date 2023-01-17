Deals: Google Nest Hub and speaker sale from $25, Motorola Edge/+ from $350, more

All of today’s best discounts are now live for Tuesday and headlined by Google Nest smart display and speaker deals from $25. Then we’re tracking a pair of price cuts on Motorola’s latest Edge and Edge+ smartphones, which return to Amazon all-time lows from $350. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Hub Max lands at $190

Amongst a series of other Google Assistant smart home devices, Best Buy now offers the Google Nest Hub Max for $190 in two styles. Marked down from the usual $229 going rate, this is the second-best price to date at within $26 of the all-time low set first on Black Friday. The $39 in savings are also the best we’ve seen since the holiday shopping season. Google Nest Hub Max delivers the brand’s flagship Assistant package with a 10-inch display in tow alongside all of the other smart home control and features you’d expect. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review.

Also getting in on the savings is the Google Nest Audio Speaker. Now sitting at $75 via Best Buy and B&H, you’re looking at a new 2022 low of $20 off. As the latest addition to Google’s lineup of Assistant-enabled speakers, Nest Audio enters with a familiar fabric-wrapped design. You’ll still be able to call on Google’s voice assistant for controlling smart home gear and more, and with two of the speakers, will be able to take advantage of stereo sound. There’s also touch controls, a physical mute switch, and more. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Rounding out the savings today, the Google Nest Mini is down to $25 courtesy of Best Buy. It would normally set you back $50, but is now half off and arriving at one of the lowest we’ve seen to date. There was a slightly deeper discount live over Black Friday, but this is the best since. Delivering the most affordable way in the Google smart speaker stable to bring home Assistant, the Nest Mini arrives with a compact, fabric-wrapped design that’s as ideal for living in the family room as it is on the bedside table and really anywhere else in your home. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Motorola Edge/+ 5G smartphones return to Amazon lows

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Motorola Edge+ 2022 5G Smartphone for $500. Originally selling for $1,000, this has more recently been going in the $800 range and now matches the Amazon all-time low. Other retailers have had it go for less, like the Black Friday mention at $10 less. But this is still the second-best we’ve seen to date across the board. Everything for the Motorola Edge+ is centered around a 6.7-inch 1080p 144Hz display that’s powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC – a first for Motorola. If the 512GB of storage wasn’t already an eye-catcher, there’s also 12GB of RAM to pair with the 4,800mAh battery. Not to mention 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and an included charger in the box round out the package with 3 years of security updates. All of the other details await in our launch coverage, too.

A slightly newer addition to the Motorola Android stable, the Edge 2022 smartphone arrives at a more affordable price point. Cutting down the price to $350, this handset is a bit more affordable than the lead deal but does come with some trade-offs. While it does share a 144Hz display, Wi-Fi 6E and 5G connectivity as the flagship above, this lower-end model steps down to 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Even so, if you’re looking to save every penny possible, those downgrades might be worth the added cash. Especially with the discount from the usual $600 going rate, which now lands at the all-time low for only the second time.

