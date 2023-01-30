Samsung Galaxy S23 launches February 1, reservations with up to $100 credit end tomorrow [U]

Samsung has officially confirmed the launch date of the Galaxy S23, S23, and S23 Ultra for February 1, 2023, with reservations now available to score some extra credit with your purchase.

In its first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Samsung will be hosting the first Unpacked event of 2023 in San Francisco. Galaxy Unpacked will take place at 10:00 am PT and will be livestreamed for fans at home to watch.

At the event, we’re expecting to see primarily the Galaxy S23 series, with three models set to arrive topping out with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The updated lineup of flagship phones is expected to be a marginal upgrade over the Galaxy S22 series but with notable additions such as satellite connectivity and a 200MP camera on the Ultra. These will also be Samsung’s latest devices to launch with the best update policy in Android – four years of major updates and five years of security patches.

Samsung’s teaser image, above, also hints at the tweaked design of the triple cameras across all three phones that we’ve seen in leaks and also foreshadowed on the company’s budget-focused Galaxy A14.

It’s not yet confirmed if Samsung plans to bring anything else to Unpacked, but in the past we’ve seen everything from smartwatches and earbuds to laptops and even foldables. On the reservation page for Samsung’s Unpacked event, there’s a teaser for a Galaxy Book device, though.

And, if you’re looking forward to your next smartphone upgrade, there’s some good news. As Samsung has done in the past, reservations are now open to hold your spot in line for a Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra.

You can put in a Galaxy S23 reservation through Samsung’s website now at no commitment. Just put in your name and email and you’ll get a $50 credit that can be used with your later pre-order. When you do pre-order, that credit will double to $100 if you also get a Galaxy Book.

Update 1/30: Samsung is ending Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Book 3 reservations on January 31 at 12:59 PM EST. After that time, the extra credits of $50 for one device or $100 for two devices will end and won’t be available again. Head to Samsung’s website now to put in your details with no commitment required. Credits are given during the pre-order process.

Putting in a reservation also gives you the opportunity to lock in the trade-in value of your current device, though Samsung won’t actually show you how much you’ll get at this point in time.

The Galaxy S23 series will be the first major flagship launch of 2023 in the Android space, and it’s certainly going to be interesting to see how Samsung follows up the Galaxy S22 Ultra and standard Galaxy S22 that were loved this time last year.

Of course, stay tuned for our full coverage of Samsung’s launch – and the leaks that will inevitably come between now and then – over the coming weeks.

Galaxy S23 render Galaxy S23 Ultra render

