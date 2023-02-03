Custom ROM brings One UI 5.0 and Android 13 to Galaxy S9 and Note 9

Samsung may have forgotten about the Galaxy S9 and Note 9, but third-party ROM developers certainly have not with the duo now able to run One UI 5.0 and Android 13 thanks to unofficial support.

One UI 5.0 is Samsung’s Android 13 build and, at least officially, while it’s available for a long list of handsets, the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 are not able to grab the operating system upgrade. Support ceased for the 2018 duo in mid-to-late 2022, and neither has been eligible to get any OS updates beyond Android 10.

Over the past 18-24 months Samsung has truly stepped up and offered some of the longest support windows on the Android platform. While that’s great for prospective buyers today, if you’re hanging on with the Galaxy S9 series or Note 9, then you might want to look toward third-party options such as Noble ROM.

According to XDA, Android 13 and One UI 5.0 is available courtesy of Noble ROM 3.0, which has been ported to the Galaxy S9, S9+, and Note 9. Developer AlexisXDA has tweaked the official Android 13 found on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite so that this software version can run on this older hardware.

Sadly, Noble ROM 3.0 is currently only available for Exynos 9810 variants of the Galaxy S9, S9+ and Note 9. That means if you have a Qualcomm-powered North American variant, you won’t be able to flash Android 13 on your Galaxy S9 or Note 9 handset. Full instructions can be found on how to get started via the official support thread found here.

