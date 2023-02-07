OnePlus 11 won’t be sold through T-Mobile

Ben Schoon

- Feb. 7th 2023 7:30 am PT

0 Comments

It’s been abundantly clear over the past few years that OnePlus has been slowly pulling its focus away from the US market, and this year another nail is going into that coffin as OnePlus 11 won’t be sold at the brand’s only remaining carrier partner, T-Mobile.

With the launch of the OnePlus 11, OnePlus has confirmed that its latest flagship won’t be sold through T-Mobile either in stores or online. It’s the first OnePlus flagship to skip the carrier since the OnePlus 6T, which was the brand’s first device launched with a US carrier. Over the years, OnePlus kept up its partnership with T-Mobile, with the OnePlus 7 Pro being an exclusive to the carrier.

OnePlus also managed a brief partnership with Verizon Wireless in 2020, but that fizzled out after a single generation.

In a statement, OnePlus points to the OnePlus 11 having 5G certification across T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon, and pointing to the easy sales channels in its own website, Amazon, and Best Buy.

OnePlus made major strides in making our 10 series devices more readily available by securing 5G certification on all three major US carrier networks. This proved to be a major milestone in our commitment to bringing the Android flagship experience to an increasing number of users at a competitive price point.

We are committed to bringing the OnePlus 11 to market earlier than in previous years and will start selling from OnePlus.com, Amazon, and Best Buy. The OnePlus 11 will still offer 5G compatibility with all three major US carriers, while being available for purchase at Amazon, Best Buy, and our OnePlus online store. Our partnership with T-Mobile remains strong, and we are still offering other flagship models and Nord N series devices through T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. We’re also looking forward to bringing more exciting products to the market through T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile in the future.

OnePlus also points out that its relationship with T-Mobile will remain, but on the more affordable Nord devices. That certainly makes sense, as Nord smartphones have been a hit at T-Mobile and Metro.

9to5Google’s Take

It’s hard to see this move as anything but a negative for OnePlus flagships in the US.

The US smartphone market is heavily influenced by carriers, as that’s where the vast majority of customers purchase their phones. OnePlus was already behind the curve compared to Samsung and Google in this regard, and this just signals even less attention being paid to the US market by OnePlus and its Oppo brethren.

While this move may benefit the price OnePlus can offer in the US market, it really restricts the impact the device can have here.

More on OnePlus 11:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus makes smartphones that rival other flagship handsets with more budget-friendly price tags.
T-Mobile

T-Mobile
OnePlus 11

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.