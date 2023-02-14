Google adds ‘Partial Custom Tabs’ support and ‘Running in Chrome’ label

Google is making official the ability for Custom Tabs to open in a partial, developer-defined view, and there’s also now “Running in Chrome” branding.

Chrome now supports “Partial Custom Tabs” as an alternative to opening a webpage in fullscreen mode. Developers can specifically “customize the tab in pixels for a partial overlay” that, for example, only takes up half the screen until users swipe up to expand.

Google frames this as “allowing users to simultaneously interact with your native app and the web.”  The Google app (Discover and Search) trialed this in September. It helps preserve background context, especially when looking through Search results.

Partial Custom Tabs are currently supported by a handful of browsers, including Chrome, and we look forward to additional browser support soon.

If your browser doesn’t support Partial Custom Tabs, pages will continue to open in fullscreen.

Meanwhile, Custom Tabs will note when something is “Running in Chrome” to signal to users that they can access features like autofill and saved passwords. This appears in the app bar as the page is loading, as well as the overflow menu of the CCT.

