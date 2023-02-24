The GPay app is going down to just two tabs

Following the Material You redesign, GPay is readying another change that consolidates the app to just two tabs in the bottom bar.

Since launch, GPay has been organized by Explore, Pay, and Insights. That first tab showed deals, and it’s now just a card in the Pay tab that opens a fullscreen feed. This section is called “Top deals for you” and is “Based on your activity.”

You get cards (including “Sponsored” ones) with the merchant at the top and the deal summarized underneath. At the bottom are chips by category (e.g., Food & drink, Bills & utilities, Housing) and store name. These can be tapped to load a dedicated feed.

In a touch of fun, there’s an “I’m feeling lucky” button that randomizes the card order.

It comes as Google in December announced that GPay (and Assistant) are losing “pay for gas” in the US and the ability to pay in-app for parking. With that removal, Gpay’s main feed is down to just Activity and Businesses, thus allowing for today’s addition.

This consolidation to two GPay tabs is not yet widely rolled out (with version 172.1.7) and has a server-side component.

