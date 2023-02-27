Samsung February 2023 update rolling out for these Galaxy devices

Even though Samsung has just launched the Galaxy S23 series, the Korean company has not forgotten about its predecessors. A growing number of Samsung Galaxy devices are getting the February 2023 Android security update – here’s the full list.

Samsung February 2023 security update – here’s what’s new

Every single month, Google releases a generic or generalized Android security bulletin. This is publically available and indicates any software fixes for potential security issues that affect Android and core portions of the mobile operating system.

Patch notes are also provided by Samsung, as the updates for its own devices include a number of Galaxy-specific fixes. The Korean tech giant has now revealed the details of the February 2023 security update that is now slowly rolling out to a multitude of Galaxy devices. The February patch notes direct from Samsung list 5 “Critical” severity vulnerability fixes, 43 “High,” and no “Moderate” resolutions.

Resolutions within the OTA include fixes for WindowManagerService vulnerabilities. This can allow attackers to take a screenshot without user notice. This security update patches another issue that could allow hackers to access the Secure Folder and capture app previews without consent.

With the launch of the Galaxy S23, the new One UI 5.1 build is part and parcel of the package. If you have an older device, then you can grab the OTA with a number of tweaks and functions included. It’s a sizeable update at almost 2GB in size. Previously confirmed by Samsung, One UI 5.1 is available for the following handsets over the coming weeks: Galaxy S20, S21, and Galaxy S22, as well as Galaxy Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip 3, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The exact sequence in which Samsung updates phones seems to vary from month to month, but generally speaking, there’s a loose pattern that the company often follows. Typically, each month’s new security patch will arrive for premium devices like the Galaxy S flagships or Galaxy Z foldable hardware.

This is followed by a roll out of the patch affordable handsets, including the Galaxy A series, M series, and F series, although this depends heavily upon global markets and availability. Similarly, Samsung tends to release updates to newer devices before older ones. However, despite this often being the roadmap, this is a fairly loose guideline that doesn’t always hold true, so be sure to check the full list below for your own device(s).

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

Signifying the best of the best when it comes to Samsung phones, the Galaxy S-series is often seen as the pinnacle of Android. The sales figures also back that up. Being at the top of the Samsung totem pole means that Galaxy S-series phones are likely to make up the bulk of the February 2023 security patch list in the opening weeks.

What’s interesting is that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was the first such handset to get the February 2023 security update this month. Rolling out from February 7, the early-2022 handset is technically a cheaper version of the 2021 flagship Galaxy S21. It comes in a few flavors, as the Exynos 2100 variant is the first to be updated in selected regions including Brazil. It’s not clear when the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 version will be updated at this stage.

While 5G has been around for almost 5 years at this stage, not every single global region has access to superfast network connections through wireless carriers. In those cases, Samsung often offers 4G LTE-only handsets and separates the S series.

A great example is the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. This trio ordinarily ships with 5G as standard, but in some region, there are 4G-only options to purchase. Because of that, the rollout is often a little confusing as from February 9, both variants of the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra have started to receive the February 2023 patch in South America.

A massive rollout of One UI 5.1 is now underway for a number of Samsung Galaxy devices with the patch also bundling in the February 2023 security patch as standard. For many in Europe, One UI 5.1 is now available for Galaxy S20, S21, and S22 units after being spotted across Reddit.

Because of the differences between the Exynos global models and the North American Snapdragon equivalents, there was a minor delay in the rollout for unlocked US Galaxy S22 devices. It took nearly 24 hours for the February patch to hit North American shores but this update does include the full-fat One UI 5.1 upgrade.

As part of the wider One UI 5.1 rollout, the Galaxy S20 FE or “Fan Edition” and Galaxy S21 FE are now starting to get the sizable (almost 2GB) OTA update. In regions where the February patch has not been made full available, One UI 5.1 also bundles this in alongside all of the system-related functions.

Despite being the biggest and best Samsung S-series phone to date, the Galaxy S23 is only now getting the latest patch. European owners who have pre-ordered or managed to grab the device early should soon see the first post-release update for the Samsung superphone. At a sizeable 570MB, this OTA update includes a number of fixes likely for pre-release bugs and post-release problems.

After rolling out globally, Verizon-locked units are now getting the February patch. This includes the Galaxy S21, S21 FE, S22 and more.

Galaxy S20 / S20+ / S20 Ultra 4G — G98xFXXSFGWAD (Released first in South America)

Galaxy S20 / S20+ / S20 Ultra 5G — G98xBXXSFGWAD (Released first in South America)

Galaxy S20 FE — G781BXXU4HWB1 (Released first in Asia and Europe)

Galaxy S21 / S21 / S21 Ultra — G99xBXXU6EWAF (Released first in Europe) Available in US: Verizon

— G99xBXXU6EWAF (Released first in Europe) Galaxy S21 FE — G990EXXS3DWAA / G990BXXU2EWAJ / G990B2XXU1EWAJ (Released first in Brazil) Available in US: Verizon

— G990EXXS3DWAA / G990BXXU2EWAJ / G990B2XXU1EWAJ (Released first in Brazil) Galaxy S22 / S22+ / S22 Ultra — S90xBXXU3CWAI / S908EXXU3CWAI (Released first in Europe) Available in US: Unlocked

Galaxy S23 / S23+ / S23 Ultra — S91xBXXU1AWBD / S911USQU1AWBD (Released first in Europe) Available in US: Verizon

— S91xBXXU1AWBD / S911USQU1AWBD (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Note series

Since the merger of the Galaxy S and Note series fully with the Galaxy S22, the best days of the Note are long behind us. In many ways, this streamlines Samsung’s flagship efforts but is still disappointing for long-time fans. However, several Note handsets are still updated on a regular basis.

The very first Samsung phone to get the February 2023 security update is, in fact, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. This patch began rolling out in Europe on February 6, with a wider rollout to US-unlocked models starting later that day. Often the Qualcomm-powered model is updated much later, so it’s a nice change of pace for the former flagship.

Although the days are numbered for the Galaxy Note 10 series, the device is still supported by Samsung. This once-great handset is one of the finest that Samsung has produced and so it’s great to hear that the latest patch is rolling out as of February 20. Owners of the Exynos version are now able to get updated in Argentina, Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Trinidad And Tobago.

Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10+ — N97xFXXS8HWA5 (Released first in Central America/South America)

Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra — N98xBXXS5GWB1 / N89xU1UES3GWA3 (Released first in Europe) Available in US: Unlocked



Galaxy Flip and Fold

Although not explicitly confirmed as such, the Galaxy Fold and Flip series are undoubtedly the future of Samsung’s mobile efforts. We’ve seen foldable smartphones slowly become more and more mainstream since the debut of the Z Fold back in 2019. Since then, the Korean tech giant has improved almost all aspects of the hardware with the Z Fold 4 being an especially brilliant piece of tech.

With the One UI 5.1 update now confirmed by Samsung, those with the Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3 and Z Fold 4 can now grab the February 2023 security patch so long as they are in Europe and have an unlocked handset. This patch comes with a number of new functions but mostly tweaks to improve your One UI experience.

Released alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Z Flip 4 is now getting some love courtesy of the One UI 5.1 update. As part of this super swift rollout, Samsung is also bundling in the latest February 2023 security patch. It began rolling out on February 14 to those in Europe, but we expect a wider expansion very soon.

While the original Galaxy Fold was fraught with issues, Samsung did eventually address the durability problems and re-release one of the first consumer-ready foldable phones in September 2019. The forerunner of modern foldable Android phones is still technically supported until the end of 2023 and that means it should get regular monthly patches. It seems that Samsung is pushing the February 2023 update for the original Fold in portions of South America and Latin America including Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, and Panama.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also getting the February 2023 security update in selected regions. German owners of the second-generation foldable should be able to grab the patch right now, while we expect a wider rollout to European devices very soon.

Although it is now closing in on the end-of-life support, the original Galaxy Flip 5G has received One UI 5.1 as of February 27. This includes the latest patch plus tons of under-the-hood improvements aimed at enhancing Android 13 on the first generation foldable.

Galaxy Flip 5G — F700FXXUAJWAD (Released first in Australia)

— F700FXXUAJWAD (Released first in Australia) Galaxy Z Flip 3 — F711BXXU4EWB1 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Z Flip 4 — F721BXXU1CWAC (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Fold — F900FXXS6HWA2 (Released first in South America, Latin America)

Galaxy Z Fold 2 — F916BXXU2JWB5 (Released first in Germany)

Galaxy Z Fold 3 — F926BTBU3EWB1 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Z Fold 4 — F936BXXU1CWAC (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy A series

The Galaxy A-series is one of the most popular new smartphone lineups that Samsung has introduced to market in recent years. Leveraging lots of S-series functions along with cheaper materials and lower entry-price has been a recipe for excellence. Throw in expansive update schedules and it’s not hard to see why cheaper devices have sold so well.

One of the best in recent years has been the Galaxy A52 5G, this mid-ranger is the first Samsung A-series handset to get the February 2023 security patch. Rolling out on February 8, this OTA update slowly becoming available in European regions.

The Galaxy A72 is a bigger, better, bolder alternative to the Galaxy A52. Although it was released at the same time, it is only now getting the latest update. Owners of the handset in India should now be able to grab the patch as of February 14. Sadly, this does not include the One UI 5.1 update that has been rolling out for several former flagship Galaxy phones over the past few days.

South Korea is seeing a couple of popular mid-range A-series devices receive the One UI 5.1 update. From February 20, this has been rolling out to the Galaxy A33 and A53 in Samsung’s home market but more regions are expected to get the update very soon. The Galaxy A73 was launched quietly alongside the A33 and A53. Although not available in all regions, it is a fantastic budget A-series smartphone with a long support window. This cheap phone is now receiving the latest February 2023 security update in Malaysia with more regions expected soon.

The Galaxy A23 is one of the cheapest devices to receive the latest security update after being confirmed as rolling out for the device in Ukraine. That’s not all, as this patch also includes the full One UI 5.1 upgrade and makes one of Samsung’s cheapest handsets the most up-to-date out there.

Galaxy A23 — A235FXXU2CWB4 (Released first in Ukraine)

— A235FXXU2CWB4 (Released first in Ukraine) Galaxy A33 5G — A336NKSU3CWB3 (Released first in South Korea)

Galaxy A52 5G — A526BXXS2DWAB (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy A53 5G — A536NKSU4CWB3 (Released first in South Korea)

Galaxy A72 — A725FXXS5CWB2 (Released first in India)

Galaxy A73 — A736BXXU3CWB7 (Released first in Malaysia)

Galaxy Tab series

Samsung’s healthy product lineup even includes some of the best Android tablets that you can currently buy. The current flagship tablet is the Tab S8 series. With large high-resolution and high refresh rate screens, these are premium products with power to burn. What’s great about Samsung tablets is that you are also eligible to get regular monthly patches for added peace of mind and security.

The Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra are the first such device to get updated as of February 20. European models are the first to get updated, but we expect that to change over the coming weeks as the rollout continues.

Galaxy Tab S8 / S8+ / S8 Ultra — X70xBXXU3BWB4 / X80xBXXU3BWB4 / X90xBXXU3BWB4 (Released first in Europe)

How to check for the latest OTA on your Galaxy device

If your Samsung device is slated to have been updated already, but the January patch hasn’t arrived for you personally, you can try updating manually. Simply open the Settings app, tap “Software update,” and choose “Download and install.”

This article was first published on February 7 and most recently updated on February 27.

