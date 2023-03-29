 Skip to main content

Google will start showing excessive heat warnings in Search

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 29 2023 - 8:47 am PT
3 Comments
google heat warning

As the effects of climate change continue to affect global weather conditions, Google is introducing a new feature in Search that shows excessive heat warnings in your area.

Starting “in the coming months,” Google Search will show details on excessive heat warnings during severe weather events. The information is powered by the Global Heat Health Information Network (GHHIN) and is designed to help people stay safe during heat waves. Alongside details on the current conditions, there are also tips on staying cool and information on potential health concerns.

When people search for information on extreme heat, they’ll see details on when a heat wave is predicted to start and end, tips on staying cool, and related health concerns to be aware of — all prominently displayed in Search results.

It’s not clear exactly when this feature will be widely rolled out, but it seems reasonable to expect it would arrive in time for the Summer months.

Last year, Google said that search interest in heat waves hit a record high on a global scale.

Google also today announced that it will donate $5 million to the World Resources Institute as a part of the $30 million Google.org Impact Challenge announced last year. That donation will be used to help fund a project that uses “sensors, satellite imagery and AI to close data gaps, model air temperature, humidity, surface reflectivity, tree cover and heat vulnerability.”

More on Google:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google

Google

Stay up to date on news from Google headquarters…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.