Motorola’s Moto G 5G 2023 official-looking renders show off a basic design

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Apr 24 2023 - 11:16 am PT
Moto G 5G 2023

Motorola’s Moto G lineup has remained a household name for years, so much so that each is really only differentiated by year. This year’s Moto G (2023) looks to keep a lot of the same in a simple and uncomplicated design shown off by leaked renders.

Leaked via Snoopy Tech on Twitter, the 2023 Moto G 5G bears all in official-looking renders. This year, the Moto G seems to take on a sort of geometric design language, with the rear panel and screen sporting chamfered edges around a flat-sided chassis. It looks as though the back panel could be glass, though it’s hard to tell in preproduction imagery.

In a squared-off camera array – a split from the rounded array on last year’s model – there is a 46MP quad-pixel sensor along with an undisclosed lens. It’s easy to speculate that the main sensor is accompanied by a wide-angle lens, though it could also be a telephoto addition.

This year’s Moto G seems to have shaved off a lens from the 2022 model, which came with a 50MP three-lens system. Beyond that, the 2023 Moto G 5G takes on a familiar thick bezel on the front display. The top holds a punch-hole camera, as well. The bottom holds a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is nice to see.

moto g 5g 2023

So far, two colorways have appeared online, with a metallic gray look and a darker navy blue design.

No details regarding internal specs or price have emerged as of yet, though we can’t imagine it strays far off from the $400 price tag that the Moto G seems to fall in regularly. With that price, we’re also likely looking at a midrange device with nothing absolutely groundbreaking. Motorola has, of course, made no mention of the Moto G 5G 2023 as of yet, so the launch date is unknown. The Moto G 5G could possibly be released alongside the company’s upcoming foldable devices.

