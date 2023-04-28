OnePlus will no longer sell the OnePlus Pad in Germany

The OnePlus Pad is now up for pre-order and, so far, looking like one of the best Android tablets in recent memory. Unfortunately, though, OnePlus Pad sales in Germany have been suspended, meaning you won’t be able to buy the tablet in the country.

OnePlus launched early reservations for the OnePlus Pad in Germany alongside other regions throughout the month of April, but now that actual sales are approaching, the brand is pulling the tablet from the region.

Why? In a statement, OnePlus doesn’t offer and specific reasons for the suspension, but does note that those who reserved a tablet between April 10 and 24 will still get their device and its full support and warranty.

Speaking to Max Jambor, OnePlus said:

Due to limited stock globally and a very high demand during the early bird offer period, we regret to inform that sales of OnePlus Pad in Germany are suspended. At OnePlus, customer experience is our highest priority. We would like to reassure users who pre-ordered the OnePlus Pad during the early-bird offer period between the 10th-24th April that they will still receive their device and our after-sale service as normal as a fulfilment of our commitment to our loyal community. We would like to thank our community for their continued support for OnePlus and our growing product ecosystem. We apologise for any disappointment this may cause to our valued community in Germany.

OnePlus has largely had its business on pause in Germany since last year, when the brand abruptly stopped selling phones in the country. So, really, the idea that the OnePlus Pad would ever be sold in Germany came as a bit of a surprise, but it’s unfortunate nonetheless that won’t happen anymore.

OnePlus and its parent company, Oppo, continue to deal with a dispute with Nokia in Germany, which has led to both brands effectively pausing operations in the country. Both brands were also rumored to be considering an exit from Europe altogether, though they have denied as much.

