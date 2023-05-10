Google I/O 2023 Keynote Live Blog + News Hub: Android 14, Pixel, and AI

I/O 2023 kicks off today as Google’s biggest event of the year to highlight what’s new for users and developers alike. This edition is especially important given the AI-focused tech landscape. You can also expect Pixel announcements and updates to Android 14.
I/O 2023 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California starts with a two-hour keynote led by Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT. There’s a limited live audience, and you can stream the event live on YouTube.
- The I/O Pre-show will be live at 9:30 a.m. PT, but there’s some AI music playing right now on the livestream
- Clearing/cleaning the stage after the bird
- Google I/O 2023 has kicked off
- “Making AI helpful for everyone” is the theme
- Pichai emphasizing that Google has been working on AI for a long time
- For example: Gmail Smart Reply > Smart Compose > Help me write (generative AI)
- Google Maps: AI stitching together panoramic Street View > Immersive View
- Immersive View for Routes is coming soon, 15 cities by end of year
- 6 products with 2 billion users
- How Google is helping everyone with AI: “Improve knowledge and learning, Boosting creativity and productivity, Enabling others to innovate, Build and deploy responsibly”
- “Gemini” is a next-gen model from Google DeepMind with multimodal capabilities
- PaLM 2 is faster, reasons better, and powers 25 Google products
- Google will add metadata and watermarks to all of its AI-generated images
- Crowd pleaser:
- Google Bard drops waitlist in 180 countries, adds dark theme, Gmail and Docs export
- Google branding generative AI in Gmail, Workspace as ‘Duet AI’
- labs.withgoogle.com
- Generative AI is coming to Google Search and it will appear at the top of the page as an “AI-powered snapshot” with a different light blue background. Google will list follow-up questions that launches a new conversational mode
- “People will value the input of other people”
- The new conversational mode preserves context and lets you scroll down to quickly see search results
- It’s officially called the “Search Generative Experience” (SGE)
- “Search, supercharged” is how Google positions these updates
- Google unveils ‘Codey,’ programming-focused generative AI model
- Google’s ‘Project Tailwind’ is an AI notebook that helps with study and more
- Universal Translator: To change lips in translations
- Android’s immersive XR partnership with Samsung coming later this year
- Google makes a run at Apple for not adopting RCS
- Google Messages gaining AI-based ‘Magic Compose’
- Android launching ‘Find My Device network’ for tracker tags, headphones, more
- Android 14 adding lockscreen clocks and shortcuts, gen AI wallpapers
