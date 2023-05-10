Google I/O 2023 Keynote Live Blog + News Hub: Android 14, Pixel, and AI

I/O 2023 kicks off today as Google’s biggest event of the year to highlight what’s new for users and developers alike. This edition is especially important given the AI-focused tech landscape. You can also expect Pixel announcements and updates to Android 14.

How to stream Google I/O 2023

I/O 2023 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California starts with a two-hour keynote led by Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT. There’s a limited live audience, and you can stream the event live on YouTube.

Google I/O 2023 has kicked off

“Making AI helpful for everyone” is the theme

Pichai emphasizing that Google has been working on AI for a long time

For example: Gmail Smart Reply > Smart Compose > Help me write (generative AI)

Google Maps: AI stitching together panoramic Street View > Immersive View

Immersive View for Routes is coming soon, 15 cities by end of year

6 products with 2 billion users

How Google is helping everyone with AI: “Improve knowledge and learning, Boosting creativity and productivity, Enabling others to innovate, Build and deploy responsibly”

“Gemini” is a next-gen model from Google DeepMind with multimodal capabilities

PaLM 2 is faster, reasons better, and powers 25 Google products

Google will add metadata and watermarks to all of its AI-generated images

Dark theme is now available in Bard. ⚫



To make Bard easier on your eyes in dim light, you can activate Dark theme right in Bard, or let your OS settings control when it kicks in.#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/P85P6vdYlE — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

Generative AI capabilities in Search are especially helpful when deciding what to buy. They tap into Google’s Shopping Graph, the world’s most comprehensive dataset of constantly-changing products, sellers, brands, reviews and inventory. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/IM8HLV090N — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

The new conversational mode preserves context and lets you scroll down to quickly see search results

It’s officially called the “Search Generative Experience” (SGE)

“Search, supercharged” is how Google positions these updates

Today we’re opening sign-ups to Search Labs for U.S. English users, and we’ll expand availability over time. Tap the Labs icon in the latest version of the Google app or Chrome desktop to join the waitlist or go to https://t.co/BfJ8KhzzYz. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/GR9EtUxhHo — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

Today, we’re introducing 3 new models in Vertex AI:

• Imagen powers image generation and customization.

• Codey lets you build applications faster by helping with code generation.

• Chirp, a universal speech model, brings speech-to-text accuracy to 100+ languages. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/KniZS2zffl — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

We’ve built unknown tracker alerts to notify you if a tracking tag that doesn’t belong to you is moving with you. Plus, you can get directions for how to locate and disable it. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/uCPpFjSs5O — Android (@Android) May 10, 2023

Introducing #Pixel7a, the newest A-Series device that meets our helpfulness standards and more, including an upgraded camera, the power of Google Tensor G2 and high class performance inside and out. Pixel 7a is available starting today. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/yptoXGaPzv — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023