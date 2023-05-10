 Skip to main content

Google I/O 2023 Keynote Live Blog + News Hub: Android 14, Pixel, and AI

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 10 2023 - 9:32 am PT
I/O 2023 kicks off today as Google’s biggest event of the year to highlight what’s new for users and developers alike. This edition is especially important given the AI-focused tech landscape. You can also expect Pixel announcements and updates to Android 14.

How to stream Google I/O 2023

I/O 2023 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California starts with a two-hour keynote led by Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT. There’s a limited live audience, and you can stream the event live on YouTube.

Live Blog (Reload & scroll down for continuous updates…)

  • The I/O Pre-show will be live at 9:30 a.m. PT, but there’s some AI music playing right now on the livestream
  • Clearing/cleaning the stage after the bird
  • Google I/O 2023 has kicked off
  • “Making AI helpful for everyone” is the theme
  • Pichai emphasizing that Google has been working on AI for a long time
  • For example: Gmail Smart Reply > Smart Compose > Help me write (generative AI)
  • Google Maps: AI stitching together panoramic Street View > Immersive View
  • Immersive View for Routes is coming soon, 15 cities by end of year
  • 6 products with 2 billion users
  • How Google is helping everyone with AI: “Improve knowledge and learning, Boosting creativity and productivity, Enabling others to innovate, Build and deploy responsibly”
  • “Gemini” is a next-gen model from Google DeepMind with multimodal capabilities
  • PaLM 2 is faster, reasons better, and powers 25 Google products
  • Google will add metadata and watermarks to all of its AI-generated images
  • Crowd pleaser:
  • The new conversational mode preserves context and lets you scroll down to quickly see search results
  • It’s officially called the “Search Generative Experience” (SGE)
  • “Search, supercharged” is how Google positions these updates
