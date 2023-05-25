 Skip to main content

Google confusingly releases new ‘Family Link parental controls’ app on Play Store

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 25 2023 - 7:45 am PT
Google Family Link redesign

On Thursday, many Android users woke up to an update for a “Family Link parental controls” that shares the same name with an existing Google app.

This Google Play update appears even if you don’t use Family Link, which lets you manage your child’s Android devices with various app limits and content controls. 

Parents have long managed the experience from the “Google Family Link” app. Additionally, they’d have to install “Family Link parental controls” — com.google.android.apps.kids.familylinkhelper — “to a device being used by a child or teen.” 

Google this morning released a second app named “Family Link parental controls” — com.google.android.gms.supervision — with a slightly different icon where the kite is filled in instead of being a blue outline. This app, or rather a placeholder “stub,” is already installed on Android 13 devices, including Pixel and Samsung.

Old vs. new

The Play Store description explains how “Family Link parental controls is used to enable Family Link services on managed devices. This lets parents do things like set screen time limits and hide apps. To learn more about Family Link, visit google.com/familylink.” It’s more of a background service than a traditional app.

It’s somewhat unclear why both apps share the same name, and we’ll be reaching out to Google for more information. One early theory is that adults no longer have to remember to actively install an app on kids’ devices to get Family Link working.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

