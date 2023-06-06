YouTube TV rolling out fixes for audio sync, Apple TV crashes, teases better video quality

YouTube TV is rolling out a series of updates that address issues with audio sync, Apple TV support, and more.

In a Reddit post, YouTube TV confirms four changes that are coming with a series of updates over the course of May and June 2023. This includes a fix for the first-generation Apple TV 4K, which has been suffering from crashing issues for a while now.

Beyond that, YouTube TV says that issues with DVR should now be fixed. Last month, a minor outage caused DVR recordings to be heavily delayed, even with some recordings swapped out for on-demand content with unskippable ads. This should now be fixed.

These updates also include a fix for audio/video sync when using 5.1 surround sound content live, as well as with on-demand content. This fix will roll out over the “next few weeks,” and it’s encouraged to upload a picture of “Stats for Nerds” if you’re still having issues.

We’re rolling out some fixes over the next few weeks to address A/V sync issues across Live playback. We continue to welcome feedback! Feel free to leave a picture of your Stats for Nerds and your device information on this thread if you’re still experiencing issues. We’re also actively working on a separate follow on fix for VOD audio sync issues.

Finally, YouTube TV is also tweaking its Library redesign with fixes coming to adjust the “relevancy of Catch Up on your Favorites” as well as badges on content that has or has not been watched and the order of recently recorded content. The new Library design caught flak from users due to some of these changes, which were harder to understand/navigate compared to the prior look.

The post also briefly teases that YouTube TV will be again working on improved video quality as well as updates to Multiview “next month.”

