Google’s Emoji Wallpapers are rolling out on Android 14 Beta 3 for some

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 8 2023 - 2:18 pm PT
Google announced Emoji Wallpapers at I/O 2023, and the customizable background is now starting to appear following yesterday’s Android 14 Beta 3 for some Pixel phones.

Accessed from Wallpaper & style (which is getting ever more cluttered, especially following the addition of lockscreen customization) like any other collection, you can select up to 14 emoji characters for a background.

Once done, the pattern tab lets you pick between Mosaic, Lotus, Stacks, Sprinkle, and Prism styles. You can also customize the density with a slider. Color is the last step of personalization and applies to both emoji color and the background. Throughout this UI, you can also choose to “Randomize” the wallpaper.

Finally, you can make the Emoji Wallpaper live with animated effects as you tap. This will cause characters to react when you tap.

Some users (h/t Mishaal Rahman) on Android 14 Beta 3 are seeing an update in the Play Store for an “Emoji Workshop Wallpaper” app. If this update is not yet offered to your device, the direct link (which currently only loads on Android 14) does not let you manually download it. Only one of our Android 14 devices today is seeing it.

At I/O, Google said Emoji Wallpapers are rolling out in June for Pixel phones. We’re still waiting for this month’s Feature Drop (with Android 13 QPR3), and that’s the most likely period for launch.

