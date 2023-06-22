 Skip to main content

Asus Zenfone 10 will keep the headphone jack, cost $749

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 22 2023 - 7:12 am PT
0 Comments

The headphone jack has become a casualty of smartphones exploring new form factors and, well, just getting better, but there are a select few that still support it, including the upcoming Asus Zenfone 10.

In a new set of leaks, we’ve learned more about what the Zenfone 10 will bring to the table. WinFuture reports that the device will have the same 5.9-inch 120Hz display as its predecessor with 8GB or 16GB of RAM depending on the variant, presumably with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in tow. The outlet also brings out that a 200MP primary camera is expected, as is a 5,000 mAh battery.

But what’s perhaps most interesting here is another set of renders of the Zenfone 10, several of which confirm that Asus is keeping the headphone jack for another round.

Virtually every Android smartphone over $400 has ditched the headphone jack in recent years, with the trend even making its way over to tablets too. In some cases the loss makes sense, such as with today’s ultra-thin foldables, but the loss is still hard to accept on standard candybar phones. But, at the very least, those who haven’t adjusted to the headphone jack’s death will be able to keep it around longer with the Asus Zenfone 10.

And as it turns out, that won’t be crazy expensive either.

On a promotion page, Asus unintentionally leaked the price of the Zenfone 10 as being $749. That’s likely just for the base model, but it’s a pretty good deal if the phone really does come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and, in turn, the 256GB of storage that’s become standard with that chip. The Zenfone 9 started at $699 for the 128GB variant.

Asus has confirmed that Zenfone 10 will launch on June 29.

