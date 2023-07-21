 Skip to main content

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 launch July 26, reservations open now with $50 credit

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 21 2023 - 11:30 am PT
Samsung already announced that it will hold Unpacked 2023 in its home country of South Korea, and now, the company is opening reservations for its new foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 while confirming a July 26 launch date.

In a teaser, Samsung confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 26 – just a few days from now.

The event, held in Seoul, South Korea, will start at 7 a.m. ET and livestreamed via YouTube and Samsung’s social channels.

The event, at least according to rumors, will be headlined by serving as the launch date of Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Beyond that, a new Galaxy Tab S9 series is expected, as is the Galaxy Watch 6 series. There’s also a chance of new earbuds, a new SmartTag tracker, and potentially more.

Samsung has reservations now for its new devices.

Those who sign up at Samsung.com or through the Shop Samsung app will be eligible for a $50 credit with the purchase of their device. Samsung has offered this reservation credit for quite a while, but this year it can be applied towards the actual cost of the device rather than just towards accessories (which you can still use it towards). You’ll get the credit when pre-ordering Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, or the new tablets.

There’s no commitment for this either – just drop in your email. Samsung has, in the past, also offered enhanced trade-ins with these reservations, but that doesn’t seem to be the case this time around.

If history serves as an example, Samsung will start shipping devices to customers within a week or two of the event, likely by the second week of August at the latest.

Updated 7/21 to clarify that Samsung’s $50 credit can be applied to the cost of a device, rather than just being for accessories.

