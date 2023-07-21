YouTube app partially crashing on Android 14 Beta

Android 14 is late in the beta stage and should be seeing a stable release relatively soon. An update to the YouTube app today sees it crash on Android 14 when navigating to the Library tab.

Version 18.27.35 of YouTube was released on Friday afternoon. On Android 14 Beta 4 and 3.1, visiting the Library tab consistently crashes the YouTube app. You’ll see the circular loading indicator for a few seconds before that. We’re seeing this happen on a Pixel Tablet, 7 Pro, and 6a. This issue isn’t happening on Android 13.

Home, Shorts, Subscriptions, search, settings, and other parts of the app are not affected. You’ll have no issues watching videos, but won’t have access to history or download.

To access playlists, tap the account avatar in the top-right corner > Your channel > Playlists. Another way to get to television shows and films you’re bought is by opening the navigation drawer from the Home tab and going to Movies & TV. Purchased is the last tab.

Google will hopefully release a YouTube update in short order and not wait until Monday.

