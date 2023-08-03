 Skip to main content

Motorola Razr+ gets July 2023 security patch in one of its first updates

Ben Schoon  | Aug 3 2023
The Motorola Razr+ launched last month as one of the best flip phones we’ve ever seen, and now it’s getting one of its first software updates.

Rolling out over the past several days, the T1TZS33.3-62-25-1-3 update is a pretty minor first upgrade (as first noted by Android Central). In it, Motorola delivers the July 2023 security patch, up from the May 2023 update that the device shipped with, right in line with Motorola’s bi-monthly update schedule.

Motorola’s changelog simply lists miscellaneous stability improvements, including bug fixes.

The Razr+ is promised three years of major Android updates and bi-monthly security patches, which isn’t exactly a leading policy among foldable makers. Samsung, for instance, offers four years of major Android updates and five years of security updates, and those patches are monthly. Still, if Motorola actually holds up to its promise, it’ll be a considerable upgrade over past devices.

The Motorola Razr+ is available for purchase now at $999.

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen.

