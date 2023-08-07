Honor teases launch of two new foldables coming at IFA 2023

Late 2023 is becoming the time for foldables. Samsung just launched the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, Google’s Pixel Fold is now widely available, OnePlus has a foldable on the schedule for the end of the year, and now Honor has just announced that it will be showing off not one, but two foldables at its IFA 2023 launch event.

The company has confirmed that it will be announcing two foldable smartphones at the event. One of the devices is the Honor Magic V2, which was originally released in China in July 2023. It’s the thinnest and lightest tablet-style foldable on the market right now, coming in at 9.9mm thick – just 1mm thicker than a Galaxy S23 Ultra – and weighing just 231g.

The other foldable device that Honor is expected to announce at IFA 2023 is a new, undisclosed model. While there haven’t been any rumors or leaks about this, it’s not out of the question to see a flip phone-style foldable launched. That style of foldable is becoming increasingly popular while also having the most volume in terms of unit sales.

The Honor Magic V2

Honor’s IFA 2023 launch event is shaping up to be a major event for the company. The announcement of two new foldable smartphones is a significant move for Honor, and it will be interesting to see how the company’s foldable lineup compares to the competition from Samsung and other brands.

Honor’s IFA event will be streamed on its website at 10 a.m. CEST on Sept. 1. The event will be taking place in Berlin. Stay tuned for our in-person coverage!

More on Foldables: