YouTube TV is partially broken on iOS and iPad with buffering issues, fix coming

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 8 2023 - 9:16 am PT
3 Comments

If you’re experiencing issues with YouTube TV or live content on YouTube through an Apple device, you’re not alone, as Google has confirmed an ongoing issue with YouTube TV on iOS devices (both iPhone and iPad).

Over the past several hours, constant buffering issues have been affecting Google’s YouTube TV platform on iOS devices. This affects the iPhone, of course, but also iPadOS since the two platforms share the same app. The issue is also affecting live content through YouTube Primetime Channels, but not general YouTube content.

Those affected report that content appears frozen on iOS devices, even though the same content works on YouTube TV apps on other devices and the web. The buffering issues are fairly widespread from the looks of it but are limited only to iOS. Android, TVs, and other platforms seem unaffected, as does Apple TV.

A YouTube TV Community Manager shared a statement on Reddit confirming that a fix for buffering issues on iOS devices is in the works, but no timeline could be provided on when it might be released, unfortunately.

The engineering team is aware that some of you are experiencing buffering issues while watching live content on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels across iOS mobile devices. They’re working on a fix and I’ll circle back when I have updates to share. Thanks for your patience!

We’ll update this story as more information is made available.

