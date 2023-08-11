Google Workspace details data privacy commitments for Duet AI

At a high level, Google says “generative AI does not change [its] foundational privacy protections for giving users choice and control over their data.” Google, in a blog post, detailed its “privacy commitments to all Workspace users” and commercial (enterprise) customers around Duet AI.

Google says all users retain ownership of their Workspace data (in Gmail, Drive, Docs, Meet, Chat, etc.) with the ability to delete or export.

Your data stays in Workspace. We do not use your Workspace data to train or improve the underlying generative AI and large language models that power Bard, Search, and other systems outside of Workspace without permission.

The key point there is “without permission,” with Google then noting how your “interactions with intelligent Workspace features… are anonymized and/or aggregated and may be used to improve or develop helpful Workspace features.”

Example user interactions include reporting spam (which is used to improve spam reporting for all) or accepting/rejecting spelling suggestions (to enhance spell check, autocomplete, etc.). Usage patterns might also lead to “improved prompt suggestions” in Duet AI features.

Google reiterates throughout that it will “never sell your data,” with Workspace email, documents, etc. “not used for ads targeting.” It notes how these privacy commitments are verified by independent auditors.

On the enterprise front, which includes business, education, and public sector customers, “Duet AI stores any prompts or generated content alongside your Workspace content and does not share them outside your organization.”

Your content is not used for any other customers. None of your content is used for model training outside of your domain without permission.

Duet AI will soon be a paid offering for enterprise, while it remains to be seen how pricing will work for free users once the features are ready to graduate from Workspace Labs. Requiring a Google One Premium subscription (2TB+ for $9.99/month) might be the natural fit here.

More on Duet AI: