GeForce Now is shutting down in Russia

Nvidia has confirmed plans to shut down GeForce Now, its cloud gaming service, in Russia.

GeForce Now has been one of the strongest offerings in cloud gaming, in part due to its wide availability around the globe. On a support page, Nvidia touts a very long list of supported regions which goes well beyond anything that Google Stadia (RIP), Amazon Luna, Xbox Game Pass, and many others have achieved.

Soon, though, Russia will leave that long list.

Nvidia made the announcement on its “GFN.ru” landing page this week as spotted by the Russian blog Overclockers. The translated announcement can be read in full below, but Nvidia cites the “current circumstances” as the reason the cloud gaming service must cease operation in the country. Those “circumstances” are, of course, the ongoing war with Ukraine which escalated with Russia’s invasion of the country in February 2023.

Registration for GeForce Now in Russia will be closed on September 1, and servers will shut down on October 1. Any existing users who have subscriptions that go beyond October 1 will be automatically refunded.

Since its launch in October 2019, the GFN.RU service has aimed to bring the best and most advanced gaming technologies to the Russian market. Millions of gamers have tried cloud gaming and learned that any device can be a gaming device. You don’t need a powerful device to play games, any one will do, be it a smartphone, tablet or even a regular TV. We made the service available to everyone with a free basic subscription and offered over a hundred free games. Games have always been our passion, which we shared with you. The passion for games has made it possible to create a world-class service where you can find the best games, the latest technology and the best gaming experience. In the current circumstances, we cannot provide the quality of service that we have established for ourselves and that our users expect and deserve. Starting September 1, 2023, we close registration in GFN.RU for new users and stop selling subscriptions for 30, 180 and 365 days. From October 1, 2023, our servers will stop working. All of our users with subscriptions valid after October 1, 2023 will receive a refund. You do not need to contact us for this, the money will be returned automatically to your card. Due to the high volume of returns, please wait until October 15th. If by this time the return has not been received, please contact our support. If you purchased a subscription from our partners, we will work with them to process your refund. Thanks everyone for a great game!

