Xiaomi’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 competitor inches closer to launch

The Xiaomi Mix Flip makes its first appearance on paper in official certification documents. The new device will be the company’s first attempt at a clamshell folding phone like the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Xiaomi has been manufacturing folding phones since 2021, beating a lot of companies that have foldable lineups in existence. That array of phones consists of the Mix Fold series, with the latest being Xiaomi’s Mix Fold 3. In that time, there has yet to be a clamshell foldable from Xiaomi like the Galaxy Z Flip introduced by the brand, though that’s looking to be an ending streak.

New information posted by Digital Chat Station on Weibo indicates that the Xiaomi Mix Flip is entering its phase of existence. A certification in the IMEI database – 2311BPN23C – indicates that the Mix Flip is in its first phases of production. Much beyond that is unknown.

The same source indicates that the Mix Flip from Xiaomi is a vertical flip phone, much like Samsung’s lineup of Flip devices. The phone is described as “extremely light and thin,” which doesn’t give much detail. Anything beyond that is unknown.

The Mix Flip is unlikely to come in at the same price point as the Mix Fold 3, which sits at $1,500. But with tablet-like foldable coming in that high, the Mix Fold will likely favor a high price tag as well. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in at $999 – the cheapest of its newest foldable lineup. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Mix Fold land somewhere around $800 or possibly less.

If it follows suit with the Mix Fold, we’re also unlikely to see the foldable land in the US. The upcoming Xiaomi Mix Flip will probably be China-only whenever it’s set to be announced in full.

