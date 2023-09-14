Windows is adding some tricks from Google Photos like motion support, content and text recognition

Windows Photos is getting a significant feature update with content and text recognition in photos, as well as support for motion photos taken on Google and Samsung devices.

Prior to Windows 11, Windows Photos hadn’t always been the go-to for editing or manipulating photos – only for viewing photos, and that’s set by default. Of course, things changed a bit when Microsoft started to put more emphasis on the capabilities of the built-in application.

In a new update, Windows Insiders will be able to access a slew of new features that elevate the homegrown app a level or two. These features take after some of Google Photos’ most prominent tools, which is more than welcome.

First, Windows Photos is adding content search for photos backed up to OneDrive. With images in the cloud, users will be able to search through the Photos app for identifiers like places. For instance, searching for “beach” should result in every image that contains something beach-related. This feature is huge in apps like Google Photos because it completely simplifies the process of finding specific photos. This feature is also available for locations.

Another addition to the Windows Photos app is motion photo support on images taken by Samsung or Google devices. Window’s press release states that the video portion of motion photos will be viewable in the Photos app on Windows. The included image shows a new motion button that can toggled off, we assume.

Beyond the Photos app, the Windows Snipping Tool is getting a Google-like feature in text recognition. This feature is more akin to what Google Lens offers, but it’s neat nonetheless. In the Snipping Tool, users will be able to identify text in photos. From there, that text can be selected and copied.

What’s even cooler is that the Snipping Tool now also acts as a privacy app. There is an option on images with wording to “Redact text.” According to Microsoft, there’s also a quick redact button that will automatically hide emails and phone numbers.

All of the features mentioned will be available to users who are part of the Windows Insiders program. The Photos update will come with build number 2023.11090.13001.0. For those that aren’t a part of the program and still want features like WIndows text recognition, you may have to wait until the public release.