Arlo keeps fulfilling the dreams Google Nest is killing with new cameras, doorbell, and security tag

Arlo has been a Google Nest alternative for quite some time, and in our experience, the hardware is generally quite good. Today, Arlo is launching a new series of cameras, as well as a clever little tag for disarming your security system that feels it’s trying to replace what Nest Secure tried to do.

Arlo’s second-gen ‘Essential’ cameras

The big story of Arlo’s new product lineup is a collection of second-generation cameras in the “Essential” series. These include:

The three products serve pretty clear-cut purposes.

The indoor camera is a wired camera with two-way talk, a siren, and a privacy shield to block the camera’s view when it’s not being used. We reviewed the first generation a while back, and it was great, and this updated version is considerably more affordable, with the HD (1080p) version starting at just $40, while the 2K model is still cheaper than the last model at $80.

The outdoor version lacks the privacy shutter but has a built-in spotlight, siren, battery power, and weather-resistant design, again for a pretty good price at $50 and $100 for the HD and 2K versions, respectively. This competes closely with Google’s Nest Cam (battery) but at nearly half the cost.

Essential Indoor Essential Outdoor Essential Outdoor XL

Finally, there’s the Essential XL, an outdoor camera that’s useful for its lengthy battery life. Arlo claims up to 16 months from a single charge. Aside from that, specs are mostly the same, with $50 added to the cost over the standard outdoor models.

All of these cameras can integrate with Google Assistant, and, if they’re like prior models, they’ll also show up in with native camera feeds in the Google Home app.

Pre-orders are open today, with cameras shipping starting on October 2.

One of Nest’s best security features lives on through Arlo

Beyond just dedicated cameras, there’s also a second-generation Arlo Video Doorbell. This new doorbell gets a better camera sensor with a 180-degree field-of-view that allows you to see directly underneath the doorbell’s position. It’s also battery-powered, has HD and 2K options, improves on night vision, and starts at $80 for the HD version, or $130 for 2K.

Far more interesting, though, is the doorbell’s ability to interact with the Arlo Security System.

A new “Security Tag” that Arlo is launching will allow users to disarm their security system before they enter the home by simply tapping the tag to their doorbell. That tag won’t be available until Q4 of this year, though. (The Video Doorbell is available October 2, with pre-orders open today.)

Hold the all-new Arlo Security Tag (coming Q4) against the Video Doorbell to disarm your Arlo Home Security System

Disarming via a tag is something that Google’s Nest Secure system offered, though it required that you tap the tag against the actual keypad for the system. Still, with Nest Secure being killed off early next year and no valid replacement currently available, this seems like a good option.

