FuboTV update adds new shortcuts and better performance on Android and Google TV

Fubo TV has taken some critical feedback from users and turned it into actual improvements. A new update to the FuboTV app on Android TV and Google TV means a couple of new features and a better viewing experience.

The surge of cable-cutters over the past few years has left users looking for alternatives. Apps like FuboTV offer all of the same network channels over streaming, rather than a dedicated cable connection. FuboTV, specifically, has become a favorite of many users.

In an update rolling out to Google TV and Android TV users, FuboTV is adding some key features. According to a post from the company on Reddit, version 5.4 will include two immediately obvious changes.

Now, when pressing the back button for more than a tap, the previous channel will activate. According to the company, this feature has been one of the most requested. Instead of backing out and searching again, you can simply navigate backward with a long tap.

The second outward-facing change in FuboTV’s update is the channel guide itself. When accessing it while actively watching a channel via the down button, an improved channel guide will be visible that should make it easier to find what you need, though we haven’t had the chance to test the feature yet.

FuboTV also notes that this update optimizes certain channels and will see less buffering when reloading media. That kind of improvement is always welcome.

FuboTV version 5.4.0 is available now on Google TV and Android TV. If the app isn’t updated, you should be able to find the update waiting in the Play Store.