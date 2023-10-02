Samsung is launching new phones on the same day Google reveals the Pixel 8

“Techtober,” as this time of year has come to be known as, is in full swing, and this week will keep it going with the launch of Google’s Pixel 8 series. However, Samsung has also now confirmed that it will launch new devices on that same October 4 date, presumably referring to the Galaxy S23 FE and other “Fan Edition” devices.

On the @SamsungIndia Twitter/X account, the company confirms that “The New Epic” will be “Launching on October 4” through a teaser image in the account’s header. There’s no accompanying tweet, but it’s pretty clear what the company is teasing.

The image contains three cameras with a light green color attached, which lines up perfectly with color and camera design we’ve seen in some recent leaks of the Galaxy S23 FE (as seen above), which will presumably be launching on the date in question.

The same launch will also likely see the debut of Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE, all of which have been leaking quite a bit in recent memory (as seen below).

While the timing isn’t ideal with Google set to launch its new Pixels on October 4 too, we’ll certainly be interested to see what Samsung is bringing to the table.

