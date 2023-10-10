 Skip to main content

New Pixel Superfan wallpapers come from the Pixel 8 design team [Gallery]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 10 2023 - 9:10 am PT
Following the first drop in September to mark Google’s 25th birthday, a new set of “Exclusive Pixel Superfans wallpapers” are available, and they are inspired by the Pixel 8. 

The theme of this collection is “Made by Googlers just for you,” with this batch of Superfan wallpapers coming from the Pixel 8’s industrial design team.

For example, “Linda [Jiang], an industrial design manager on the Pixel team, created this wallpaper by combining the Rose colour’s floral inspiration with her hobby of plein-air painting”:

Pixel 8 Superfan wallpapers

The Hazel-inspired entry is a photo (from a 7 Pro) of how a “summer sun streams through ancient trees onto a delicate green carpet floating on the water”:

On Pixel 8 Pro, Rachael [Roberts, product design architect] refined the surfaces and details through hundreds of iterations and prototypes, developing a beautiful phone that could be manufactured at scale.

Pixel 8 Superfan wallpapers

Continuing on the color-derived wallpapers is a cloudy Bay background:

As a CMF design manager for Pixel phones and accessories, Jess [Ng]’s favourite part of the design process is thinking through different scenarios and reconsidering pieces of the puzzle until everything comes together in harmony. Outside of work, Jess finds every chance to be out in the wild, especially near water. Which explains why Bay was inspired by the reflection of the sky on a cloudless day, restoring a sense of hope and optimism.

Pixel 8 Superfan wallpapers

The last entry is again a photograph:

Yeongkeun [Jeong], an industrial designer by day and a ceramist by night, enchants the world with his ceramic works. His journey begins with playful test tiles, their unglazed surfaces revealing the raw tactility of clay. Experimenting with blends of raw materials and stains, he found inspiration in the Pixel 8 series’s color scheme, creating a symphony of 30 test tiles, each a unique expression of his artistry.

The full-resolution versions can be downloaded here, with Google removing the previous gallery with every addition.

Thanks, Sterling

