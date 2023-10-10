Samsung October update is available for these devices

Samsung’s October security patch is well on its way to rolling out. That update will be rolling out to these Galaxy devices.

Samsung’s October patch is meant to address a few vulnerabilities that have been discovered in One UI. The update doesn’t contain any large changes other than backend fixes.

In the patch notes, 12 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures – SVE – are listed. With that, two critical vulnerabilities are being addressed in the patch, as well as several Android weaknesses.

The most notable weak spot is a situation where a malicious actor could install a different version of an app on your device or initiate code on your smartphone without permission. These vulnerabilities are nothing out of the ordinary, but the patch addresses needed concerns.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 were the first devices to get the October security update from Samsung. Funny enough, that lineup was also the latest to receive the One UI 6 beta update, which has been a long time coming. The Flip 3 is also among the first to get the October patch, which interestingly skips the Flip 4.

With that, some S series devices can access the new patch among the other devices.

Galaxy S series

The Galaxy S series is made up of Samsung’s best and most popular devices. This year, the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra all have their place in the series and come with some of the best hardware you can get right now. Of course, those devices come with a premium price tag.

The Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra were the first S series phones to get the October patch.

Galaxy S22 / S22+ – S901USQS3CWI1 US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy S22 Ultra – S908BXXU6ZWJ3 US: Available on carrier-unlocked



Galaxy Z Fold/Flip series

The Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series is Samsung’s newest lineup as a whole. Foldables are still quite new to the consumer market, and the following behind them is much more sparse than that of the S series. Even still, Samsung keeps its flagship foldable lineup up to date with the same priority.

The Fold 5 and Flip 5 were both first on the list to receive the October security update from Samsung.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 – F946USQS1AWI3

Galaxy Z Flip 5 – F731USQS1AWI3

Galaxy Z Flip 3 – F711BXXS6FWI1

Galaxy A/M/F series

There’s a large argument to be made for the A, M, and F series of devices from Samsung. While they don’t pack the specs or premium hardware of $1,000 phones, they offer a good experience that won’t invoke buyer’s remorse.

Galaxy A54 – A546VSQS5AWI1