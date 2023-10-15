Google should have waited to release the Pixel Fold

The Google Pixel Fold launched over the Summer to mixed opinions, but now that the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have launched, they really make me wish that Google had just waited a little bit longer to debut its first foldable.

The $1,799 Google Pixel Fold is a genuinely impressive first attempt on Google’s part to jump into the foldable space. And, in a lot of ways, I think it makes a compelling argument for prospective buyers. The compact and useful outer display is unique in the market, and the inner display combined with Android’s built-in multitasking experience is a great combination. Plus, it doesn’t compromise on the camera, with Pixel Fold able to far and away beat out Samsung’s inconsistent Galaxy Z Fold 5 camera.

I really liked the Pixel Fold.

But, my review of the Pixel Fold ended with me not recommending it to buyers, and I think that’s only more true following the launch of the Pixel 8 series.

When I reviewed the Pixel Fold, it was the first time that Tensor really became a breaking point. The first two generations of Tensor have been objectively inferior chipsets compared to the latest from Qualcomm and MediaTek, especially due to heat problems. But, since Google’s phones were more affordable, I never considered it a deal-breaker.

Pixel Fold really changed that story, because it wasn’t any cheaper.

All foldable smartphones struggle with heat issues, because they have to be incredibly thin. As a result, you’re far more likely to feel that heat. Even the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and its super-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 often feels warm, but the Pixel Fold really took that to another level. On multiple memorable occasions, the Fold heated up quickly and for no clear reason, to the point where the device was uncomfortable to hold. This would be reasonable if it only happened when playing games or performing other demanding tasks, but I’ve had to stop using the Fold once before literally just while I was reading a document. It got that hot.

Tensor G3 in the Pixel 8 series, though, goes a long way in fixing this problem. It’s still not perfect, and Google’s latest chip still tends to heat up more readily than the latest Snapdragon, but it’s well within the range of being an acceptable flagship experience.

Plus, Google also set a new standard for updates with Pixel 8, now offering an industry-leading (Apple included) seven-year update policy. This new schedule wouldn’t have changed my verdict on the Pixel Fold, but a better chip would have gone a long way, and seven years of updates would also make the Fold’s $1,799 price a little easier to swallow.

Of course, there’s no way to know for sure how another delay would have affected the Pixel Fold. In our initial impressions of the device, we praised Google for waiting as long as it had to deliver a product that felt as polished as it did. And, given the company had already waited for so long, it’s completely understandable why the product needed to get out the door. But with such a high price tag, and such drastic improvement mere months later, there were compelling reasons to hold out.

Hopefully, Pixel Fold 2 isn’t too far off.

