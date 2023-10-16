The Google Store is selling a Pixel 8 Pro glass camera ‘lens protector’

While there have been a handful of reports about the camera lens breaking on the Pixel 7 series, it’s far from a widespread issue. That being said, a “Tempered Glass Lens Protector” now exists for the Pixel 8 Pro.

The camera lens on the Pixel 8 Pro is a particularly large pill this year, while the glass on the Pixel 8 is also much bigger than before. Case-Mate now sells a “Double Tempered Glass Lens Protector for Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro.” The version for the larger phone features a cutout for the microphone, while it’s a continuous piece on the smaller model.

The lens on both is ever so slightly recessed from the rest of the Camera Bar. This glass protector is 0.8 mm (or 0.03 inches) thick, so it will jut out if you don’t have a case.

This $19.99 lens protector is said to leave “no bubbles or residue on the camera.” Other marketing copy touts “shatterproof protection and ultra-high clarity.” Camera lens protectors are not a new idea, but its existence on the Google Store implies this is a Made for Google product that was deemed worthwhile to be certified and approved.

For comparison, a full glass screen protector from Case-Mate costs just $5 more at $24.99.

