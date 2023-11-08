Google Messages readying ‘Profiles’ to set your name and photo

For the past several months, Google Messages has been working on a Profiles feature, and we now have a better idea of what it’s for.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Version 20231106_01_RC00 of Google Messages, currently in beta, describes the simple ability to “Choose your profile name & picture so people can recognize you.”

<string name=”profile_settings_title”>Profile</string>

<string name=”profile_sharing_title”>Profile sharing</string>

<string name=”profile_onboarding_banner_title”>Choose your profile name & picture so people can recognize you</string>

<string name=”profile_onboarding_banner_snackbar_success_text”>Preferences saved</string>

<string name=”profile_onboarding_banner_snackbar_save_error_text”>Failed to save name & picture. Please try again later.</string>

Back in January, people spotted a “Profile” preferences page, which you can get a glimpse of when searching in Android system Settings, though it doesn’t load properly. It will feature an on/off toggle for “Profile sharing” and controlling “Visibility.” You can get notifications when new contacts are found, and there are “contact updates.”

It remains to be seen whether Profiles are an RCS feature or something that Google (Messages) is managing and hosting itself. Profile names and photos will presumably appear at the top of conversations. Currently, tapping that opens the Google Contacts app.

Profiles join other Messages features like Google Account-based device pairing and the voice recorder redesign that the company has yet to officially announce.

