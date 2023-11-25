 Skip to main content

Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Tab S8 are next in line for Samsung’s Android 14 update

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 25 2023 - 8:04 am PT
0 Comments
Galaxy S21 teardown

Samsung keeps expanding its Android 14 update to more users, with the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Tab S8 now starting to get their stable updates.

Over the past two weeks, Samsung has rapidly expanded its Android 14 update to more devices, especially its high-end flagships from the past two years. That list now includes the Galaxy Tab S8 series, which launched in early 2022.

The Android 14 update showed up first for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as spotted by SamMobile, and is rolling out in countries across Europe. There’s no word on the regular Tab S8 or S8+ just yet, but they should be quick to follow, as should other regions. On the Tab S8 Ultra, the update arrives with firmware version X906BXXU5CWK7.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also rolling out Android 14 with One UI 6 to the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. This is, once again, only in Europe, but only in Switzerland at first. It should expand to more countries pretty quickly, though.

There’s no word on the Galaxy S21 FE’s Android 14 update.

Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy S20 series won’t get Android 14, so the Galaxy S21 is the oldest flagship series the company is updating this year.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.