Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Tab S8 are next in line for Samsung’s Android 14 update

Samsung keeps expanding its Android 14 update to more users, with the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Tab S8 now starting to get their stable updates.

Over the past two weeks, Samsung has rapidly expanded its Android 14 update to more devices, especially its high-end flagships from the past two years. That list now includes the Galaxy Tab S8 series, which launched in early 2022.

The Android 14 update showed up first for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as spotted by SamMobile, and is rolling out in countries across Europe. There’s no word on the regular Tab S8 or S8+ just yet, but they should be quick to follow, as should other regions. On the Tab S8 Ultra, the update arrives with firmware version X906BXXU5CWK7.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also rolling out Android 14 with One UI 6 to the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. This is, once again, only in Europe, but only in Switzerland at first. It should expand to more countries pretty quickly, though.

There’s no word on the Galaxy S21 FE’s Android 14 update.

Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy S20 series won’t get Android 14, so the Galaxy S21 is the oldest flagship series the company is updating this year.

