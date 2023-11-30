Keep Notes on Android preps Google AI-powered ‘Help me create a list’ [Gallery]

Google’s Keep Notes app for Android is preparing to launch a new AI feature that makes it easy to generate a list, whether you’re deciding what to pack for a trip, preparing to go grocery shopping, or planning the steps to complete a task.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

We first reported on Google Keep’s upcoming AI feature back in October. At the time, it was codenamed “magic lists” and seemed to be early in development. With the latest release – version 5.23.462.05.90, rolling out now via the Play Store – we have quite a few more details about how AI will be integrated into Keep Notes. Better yet, our team managed to forcibly enable the feature, allowing us to offer a preview of it in action.

For starters, Google has chosen to give the Keep Notes AI integration the wordy moniker of “Help me create a list,” following the pattern of other Google AI tools, such as “Help me write” in Gmail. Additionally, it seems the list-creation tool will eventually arrive as part of Workspace Labs, as a popup for the beta testing program appears in the app. This popup also includes a warning not to include any sensitive or personal information while using the AI during the preview, as Google may have human reviewers read your interactions to improve quality.

Once you have access to “Help me create a list,” the feature will appear as a new floating action button after creating a new note. Tapping it brings up a small sheet with a text box that rotates through some suggested prompts to give you an idea of what to ask.

Groceries for the week for a vegetarian family of three

A packing list for a camping trip with kids

Back-to-school shopping list

Things to do on a weekend trip to New Orleans

To do list for planning my friend’s 40th birthday party

Hors d’oeuvres to serve for a housewarming

End-of-day wind down routine

Comprehensive spring cleaning checklist

Classic movies to watch on a rainy day

As a test, I tried a prompt of my own, “Steps for brewing excellent coffee,” which took a few seconds to generate. The resulting AI-generated list offered some basic, generalized tips on improving my coffee brewing routine, such as ensuring that I use filtered water.

On another attempt, I asked for a “shopping list for Cajun chicken alfredo pasta,” resulting in an eight-item list that featured a few duplicates. (I probably don’t need “butter” and “cream” if I’m already buying pre-made “alfredo sauce.”) That said, it seems that Google intends for these AI lists to serve as a helpful starting point that you can later expand yourself.

If you don’t care for the results, you can alter your prompt and try again. Once you’ve generated a list you’re happy with, the “Insert” button fills in your new list note, using the prompt as the title.

Judging from how well things seem to work today, we suspect it won’t be long before Google makes “Help me create a list” available to the public. Until then, what do you think of this first foray into bringing AI to Google Keep Notes? Let us know in the comments below.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.