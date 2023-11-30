Google discounts Nest Wifi to $59 in possible fire sale

Google’s Wi-Fi lineup consists of three routers today, but an ongoing fire sale suggests that the Nest Wifi might be on its way out.

The family starts with a $99.99 Google Wifi that was quietly relaunched in October 2020, or a year after the launch of Nest Wifi (MSRP of $169). The cheaper device just supports AC1200 Wi-Fi for top speeds of 1.2 Gbps, while the Nest router goes to 2.2 Gbps with AC2200. The 2022 Nest Wifi Pro sits at the top with Wi-Fi 6E and AXE5400 for “combined speeds up to 5.4 Gbps.”

A single Nest Wifi router now costs $59 after $110 off from the US Google Store. This discount is in effect until December 31, 2023.

There are no other offers, with the Nest Wifi point — which extends your network and has a built-in Google Assistant speaker — remaining at $149, while the router + point ($269) and router + 2 points $349) are not discounted.

Meanwhile, Nest Wifi inventory is running low at other retailers. Google Wifi and Nest Wifi Pro are still in stock.

This fire sale comes as we previously reported in August that Google is working on a new Nest Wifi. It makes sense for Google to sell something cheaper than $200, but it’s not clear whether it should try to offer a midrange experience (approximately $150) or be super affordable to replace both the Google Wifi and Nest Wifi at the $100 price point.

More on Nest Wifi: