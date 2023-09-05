Google rolling out August 2023 update for Nest Wifi

Following the last big update nearly a year ago, Google is rolling out an August 2023 update for the Nest Wifi router and point. In general, Google’s routers rarely see major updates.

This August 2023 update for the Nest Wifi has two entries in the official changelog:

Improved power management on Nest Wifi Router

Security improvements

Version 14150.882.9 is the latest release for the Nest Wifi router, while the Nest Wifi point gets 1.56.368671. You can check what version you’re running from the Google Home app’s Device settings page.

The previous update, labeled September 2022, introduced Thread border router support, as well as:

Improved WAN offline insights

IPv6 stability enhancement

General security, stability, and performance improvements

The older Google Wifi is still on that release today, while the Nest Wifi Pro was last updated in mid-May with:

Fix for underreporting of internet speed test results in the Google Home app for internet connection speeds faster than 500 Mbps

Improve mesh speed test results consistency

General security, stability, and performance improvements

