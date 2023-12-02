Google TV integrates with over 50 streaming services and apps, here’s the full list [U]

Perhaps the most useful thing about the new Google TV platform is the ability to aggregate and organize content from a variety of different sources. Which ones, though? Here’s a full list of streaming services and apps that Google TV supports.
Of course, Google can pull content from its own services such as YouTube TV and also Google TV (formerly Play Movies). Beyond that, however, are quite a few third-party services. Major players like Disney+, Hulu, and Max are included, as well as NBC’s Peacock.
The full list of services and apps supported by Google TV in the United States can be found below, with over 50 options currently available in the US alone.
Google TV streaming services and apps — USA
- ABC
- New: aha
- Amazon Prime Video
- AMC
- Apple TV+
- A&E
- BET+
- Brown Sugar
- Comedy Central
- Crackle
- Crunchyroll/Funimation
- Discovery+
- Disney+
- Epix Now
- FlixLatino
- Fox Now
- Freevee
- Fubo
- Globoplay
- Google Play Movies (now Google TV)
- HayStack News
- HBO Go
- History
- Hulu
- iQIYI
- Kocowa
- Lifetime
- Max
- MGM+
- MTV
- NBC
- Pantaya
- Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access)
- Peacock
- Philo
- Plex
- Pluto TV
- Red Bull TV
- Showtime
- Sling TV
- Starz
- TBS
- The CW
- TNT
- Tubi TV
- Viki/Rakuten
- VH1
- YouTube
- YouTube TV
- Zee5
This list of supported streaming services will likely expand over time, so we’ll keep an eye out for changes on Google TV and update this article accordingly.
Update 12/2/23: Since our last update, a few changes have been made. The Indian-focused streaming service “aha” is now supported on Google TV, and we’ve also seen more rebrands and tweaks to existing services, such as HBO Max now being “Max.”
Google also continues to expand on the free channels available on the platform.
Apps that support Google TV’s Live tab
Some services, too, can integrate with the “Live” tab on the Google TV homescreen. This includes paid services such as YouTube TV and Sling TV, but also a large variety of free content. There are over 800 channels supported on Google’s TV “Live” tab, including nearly 80 channels that are built in and require no app downloads.
- YouTube TV
- Sling TV
- Philo
- Pluto TV
- Plex
- HayStack News
- Tubi
- Free Google TV channels
Why isn’t Netflix on Google TV?
Netflix is a bit of an outlier on Google TV. The biggest streaming service in the world, unfortunately, doesn’t play nice with the platform. You can see Netflix content using Google TV’s directory lookup feature, but Netflix blocks its original content from being used in the watchlist feature. Netflix ripped this support from the platform in late 2020, including support for account linking. That means that Google TV won’t offer any recommendations for Netflix content. However, we have seen Netflix run ads on Google TV in recent months.
The stalemate on Netflix and Google TV support has been ongoing for roughly two years at this point, and shows no signs of getting better even as of 2023.
Regional Google TV apps
Our list above shows apps that are supported in the United States, but Google TV supports service in more regions, too. Below, we have a list of apps that are fully supported in various other regions. Keep in mind, though, that as we are based in the US, this section may not be complete. We’re working on it!
The lists below include only services specific to regions other than the US. Most of these regions also support services in the larger list above.
Australia
- 7Plus
- 9Now
- ABC iView
- Foxtel Go
- Stan
Brazil
- Globoplay
France
- Molotov.tv
- France.tv
- myCanal
- Salto
Germany
- Joyn
- Zattoo
Japan
- ABMEA
- dTV
- U-NEXT
Italy
- RaiPlay
New Zealand
- TVNZ
Sweden, Denmark, etc
- Viaplay
- SVT Play
- YouSee TV & Film
United Kingdom
- BBC
- BT Sport
- DAZN
- ITV Hub
- My5
- Hayu
If you live in these regions and have spotted a service we’re not listing, please contact the author!
Where is the Play Movies app and the Play Store on Google TV?
The Google Play Movies & TV app that this new platform replaces had a similar function to Google TV by finding content on a variety of different services, but it wasn’t very widely used. By integrating with your account-wide Google watchlist and being placed directly on your TV, Google TV has a much better chance to support this function.
Meanwhile, the Play Store also doesn’t show up as an app on Google TV either. The only easy way to open it is to ask the Assistant to “open the Play Store.”
Last updated 12/2/2023
