 Skip to main content

Repair Mode is now available on these Google Pixel devices

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 6 2023 - 11:05 am PT
5 Comments

Google is rolling out support for “Repair Mode” on select Pixel devices which safely stores away your data when you go in for a screen fix or similar repairs.

First surfacing back in September 2023, “Repair Mode” on Google Pixel devices has a pretty simple function. When a user goes to get a device repaired, they can activate the special mode to protect their private data without fully resetting the device. This allows a technician to perform any necessary tests on the device, but leaves the data on board only accessible to the original owner.

Samsung, notably, offers a similar function on Galaxy devices.

On Google Pixel, activating Repair Mode requires at least 2GB of free storage space, as well as a lockscreen code. PIN, password, and pattern are all acceptable.

To enable Repair Mode, you’ll go to Settings > System > Repair Mode, and tap “Enter Repair Mode.” Google notes that your device will restart, and that it could take a few minutes to come back up.

But, importantly, Repair Mode isn’t available across all Pixel devices. Google is adding this feature as a part of the first maintenance release of Android 14 which launched on December 6, 2023. Only currently-supported Pixel devices are eligible, which means that older devices such as Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 won’t have access.

Google Pixel devices with Repair Mode

  • Pixel 8 Pro
  • Pixel 8
  • Pixel Fold
  • Pixel 7a
  • Pixel 7 Pro
  • Pixel 7
  • Pixel 6a
  • Pixel 6 Pro
  • Pixel 6

Notably, Google officially says the Pixel 6a doesn’t have this feature, but it’s been noted that some users seem to have it anyway. For now, the Pixel Tablet and Pixel 5a are the only currently-supported Pixels without the feature.

More on Pixel:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…
Android 14

Android 14

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.