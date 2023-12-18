Google will pay $700 million, simplify sideloading to settle Play Store antitrust suit

In 2021, 36 US states and the District of Columbia sued Google over Play Store antitrust concerns. That lawsuit was settled in September and the terms have now been revealed.

Google will contribute $630 million into a settlement fund that will be “distributed for the benefit of consumers.” The company will also pay $70 million into a “fund that will be used by the states.” There are no details on how this will be dispersed.

Android is getting a simplified sideloading process, as well as updated “language that informs users about these potential risks of downloading apps directly from the web for the first time.” We do not have the new workflow or wording today.

Google will make clear that “OEMs can continue to provide users with options out of the box to use Play or another app store.” In Android 14, alternate stores can be responsible for and handle future application updates. This includes automatic update installs that can occur when an app isn’t being used.

Meanwhile, User Choice Billing where Android apps, as well as games, can offer their own payment system is expanding in the US. As part of this, “developers are also able to show different pricing options within the app when a user makes a digital purchase.”

These changes will go into effect “after the Court formally approves the settlement.” This is separate from the jury trial involving Epic that found Google has an “illegal monopoly” earlier this month. Remedies for that will be determined in mid-January, and Google reiterated today that it is challenging that verdict.

