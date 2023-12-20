Samsung Galaxy Buds FE hit $70 before Christmas, official Pixel Watch 2 bands from $34, more

Score Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds FE for Christmas, thanks to a $30 discount in today’s best deals. The drop down to $70 is joined by a new all-time low on HP’s 15-inch Chromebook Plus at $249, as well as a chance to accessorize your Pixel Watch 2 with official Google bands from $34 without paying full price. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds FE for Christmas

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE for $70. It comes in one of two different colors and drops from the usual $100 going rate in either case. As some of the most affordable earbuds out there – especially as a pair that’s in the Galaxy ecosystem – today’s offer arrives at $30 off as one of the first chances to save. It’s matching the all-time low and has only seen cash discounts twice before.

Galaxy Buds FE just launched and arrived to offer a lower barrier to entry for the Samsung ecosystem. The buds have a new wingtip design that helps them rest in your ears more comfortably, but otherwise resemble what you’ll find elsewhere in the lineup. Even though these are on the more affordable side, you’ll still get ANC tech built-in, as well as 30 hours of battery life. We walk you through how the whole budget-friendly package stacks up in our review.

HP’s new 15-inch Chromebook Plus hits $249

Best Buy is now offering the HP 15-inch Chromebook Plus for $249. Today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings from its usual $499 price tag and is one of the first chances to save since its debut earlier in the fall. Today’s markdown is a new all-time low and notably beats our previous mention from Black Friday by an extra $100. This HP Chromebook comes centered around a 15.6-inch 1080p screen with an Intel Core i3 chip under the hood. There’s 128GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM, as well as Intel graphics and over 13 hours of battery life.

Google’s new Chromebook Plus series helps simplify the Chrome OS lineup by mandating minimum specs that are twice as good as last year’s top-selling devices. The improved hardware means that there are some better features than your standard Chromebook, with a bigger focus on AI, added customization, and everything else you can read over in our launch coverage.

Accessorize your Pixel Watch 2 with official Google band deals

Amazon is now marking down some of the official Google Pixel Watch 2 bands. A series of different styles are now up for sale for some of the first times, with the Woven Band clocking in as a headliner at $51. It comes in several styles, each of which is down from the usual $60 price tag. These are $9 discounts, the first chances to save, and new all-time lows. Google’s official Woven Band comes in Ivy and Lemongrass styles, both of which bring a flexible strap to your wearable. Each one is made from recycled polyester yarn and complemented by a stainless steel clasp and lugs. We recently revisited these options to see how they stand up over time.

Alongside the Woven Bands, Amazon is also marking down a series of the Google Pixel Watch Active Bands. These come in four different colors and are clocking in at $34. You’d more regularly pay $50 for any of them, with today’s offers marking some of the first discounts yet. These Active Bands take on a more workout-friendly design as you’d expect from the name, with a waterproof design made of a higher-end Fluoroelastomer material with stainless steel clasp and lugs.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds [Video]

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]