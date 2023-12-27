Google Maps ‘Driving Mode’ on Android might go away in 2024

In 2022, Google announced it was killing the Assistant Driving Mode that provided a “Dashboard” homescreen. This left another optimized UI in Google Maps for Android, which was also called “Driving Mode,” but that’s now also facing deprecation in February of 2024.

The latest Google app (14.52) contains the following strings:

<string name=”el_deprecation_pre_launch_tooltip_description”> This view is going away in February </string>

</string> <string name=”el_deprecation_post_launch_tooltip_description”>To call, message, or play media while navigating, tap the mic to use Assistant.</string>

We believe that this refers to the remaining “Driving Mode” in Google Maps for Android. The feature that Google previously killed was known as the “Assistant Driving Mode Dashboard.” This provided a homescreen with a map, media suggestions, audio controls, as well as calling and texting shortcuts. This was meant to replace Android Auto for Phone Screens, though most users perceived it as a downgrade.

Assistant Driving Mode Dashboard vs. Google Maps Driving Mode

In comparison, the Google Maps Driving Mode is accessed after starting driving navigation and appears as a black bar at the bottom of your phone screen. There’s quick access to Assistant, Google Maps, and a launcher for compatible music, podcast, audiobook, and other streaming apps, as well as an optimized media UI with large touch targets.

Back in 2022, Google said it was focusing on the Maps Driving Mode and found that most people were using this experience over the Dashboard. With this going away, users might be directed to just the Google Maps navigation mode (below) — “Hey Google, launch driving mode,” which rolled out faster voice input powered by Assistant in June.

The strings describing the deprecation are not yet live today.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.