[Fixed] Google Messages 2024 schedule send broken for some

As we head into the new year, some – but not all – Google Messages users are noticing how they cannot schedule send into 2024.

Update 1/1/23: As of January 1, scheduling is back to normal and fully available for 2024. Even if this was an edge case, Google should definitely fix it for next year as sending messages on the dot can be pretty important.

Original 12/31/23: In recent days, some people scheduling messages, like “happy new year,” are finding that they can’t select anything after today when swiping through the calendar. Those future dates in the Google Messages picker are grayed out, though December 31, 2024 is available as a schedule send option for some reason.

You won’t have any luck manually entering a date using the keyboard either, with “Date now allowed” appearing in red.

Users with this issue might have luck using the “Tomorrow, 8:00 AM” preset as a last resort. We have to see if this issue remains once we’re actually in 2024, while beta updates should resume next week after the holiday break ends to address this.

This issue is not impacting other Android apps, like Gmail, that offer a date picker/scheduling capabilities.

There are a handful of reports of this happening, while we’ve been able to replicate the issue on one of our devices running the latest beta release. However, it’s fine on another phone, which is also running the Messages preview, and not all users are impacted by this annoying bug today.

