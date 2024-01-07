Acer’s new Swift laptops have 120Hz OLED displays, Intel Core Ultra, up to RTX 4070

Acer is rolling out new laptops based on Intel Core Ultra including the Acer Swift X 14, a powerhouse PC with Intel Core Ultra, RTX 4070, a 120Hz OLED display, and more.

The Acer Swift X is a 14.5-inch laptop equipped with some powerful specs in a pretty small package. With Windows 11, the machine either has a 2880×1880 OLED display or a 2560×1600 IPS display, both with 120Hz refresh rates. The experience is then powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 or Core Ultra 5, specifically using H-series versions of each CPU.

From there you also get up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and variations equipped with several different Nvidia GPUs. At the top of the spectrum, you’ll find the RTX 4070, but lower tiers will include 4060, 4050, and 3050, all focused on providing additional power for content creation.

Acer Swift X 14 will start at $1,399.

Meanwhile, Acer is also launching a pair of very similar, more affordable machines.

Acer Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16 have 14-inches and 16-inches, respectively, and can be equipped with OLED displays, H or U-series Core Ultra chips, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage. These laptops start at $749, considerably less than the Swift X, and the biggest change is really the GPU, with these machines using Intel Arc instead of Nvidia.

All three machines have dedicated Copilot keys. Swift X launches in February, while Swift Go 14 and 16 arrive in February and March, respectively.

